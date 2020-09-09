Clowney and Beasley Hit the Practice Field For the Titans

Pretty cool sight at Titans camp Wednesday.

Defensive stars Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley were on the field together.

If both guys can stay healthy, it’s neat to think what they’ll be able to do for the Titans pass rush this season. Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan is glad he doesn’t have to block them anymore in a game, especially Clowney.

Said Lewan:”I know that he’s a really talented player. Every time I had to go against him when I was playing against him. I had to be on my P’s and Q’s or I’d get exposed.”

Reporter:”If Vic and Clowney give you ideally what you are hoping for. How much more often do you think you can win with a four man rush?”

Vrabel:”We will do each and every week what we feel like gives us the best chance to win, whether it’s rush three or four or five or six. I think a lot of that is game plan dependent.”