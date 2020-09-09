Chattanooga Red Wolves Capture First Road Win of the Year

(uslleagueone.com) An 83rd minute own goal was the difference Wednesday night as Chattanooga Red Wolves SC beat the New England Revolution II 2-1 at Gillette Stadium.

The visitors started on the front foot as Jason Ramos opened the scoring with a fantastic strike from 40 yards out in the 10th minute. Josue Soto rolled a pass to Ramos from a free kick and the center back took a touch before putting his foot through the ball and finding the top corner of Joe Rice’s goal.

Rice showed strong hands to parry away Ualefi’s first-time effort from 12-yards out midway through the first half. Eight minutes later, Rice denied Ronaldo Pineda twice with an impressive double save at the near post.

Revs II pulled themselves level from a corner kick in first half stoppage time when Orlando Sinclair connected with Connor Presley’s out-swinging serve to score his first goal for the club.

Alex Mangels parried away a stinging shot from Presley two minutes into the second half to keep the score level at one.

In the 63rd minute, Rice made an impressive diving save to his left, getting finger tips to Jonathan Ricketts’ curling shot to keep it out of the bottom corner of his goal. The New England goalkeeper made eight saves on the night, but was ultimately undone by an own goal in the 83rd minute.

The own goal came after Pineda connected with Tanner Dietreicht’s cross to the back post, nodding it off of Diego Souza and in.

The Red Wolves saw the match out well, limiting New England’s opportunities in its attacking third. The Revolution II failed to put a shot on frame after the own goal and suffered their third consecutive defeat. The win moves Chattanooga into fourth place, three points off the second playoff spot.

SCORING SUMMARY

CHA (10′): Ramos (first), assisted by Soto

NE (45+1′): Sinclair (first), assisted by Presley

CHA (83′): Own goal