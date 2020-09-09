Braves Set Franchise Record For Runs After Beating Miami 29-9

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
15

ATLANTA (AP) – Adam Duvall drove in nine runs with three homers, including a grand slam, and the Atlanta Braves obliterated their franchise scoring record in a 29-9 win over the Miami Marlins. The Braves had 23 hits, including seven homers, to score the most runs in their history in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta. Freddie Freeman drove in six runs with three hits, including a two-run home run. The previous franchise record of 23 runs was set by the 1957 World Series champion Milwaukee Braves against the Chicago Cubs. The old Atlanta record was 20 runs.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChattanooga Red Wolves Capture First Road Win of the Year
Next articleACC Basketball Coaches Back Plan to Invite All D-One Schools to NCAA Tournament
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.