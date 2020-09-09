Braves Set Franchise Record For Runs After Beating Miami 29-9

ATLANTA (AP) – Adam Duvall drove in nine runs with three homers, including a grand slam, and the Atlanta Braves obliterated their franchise scoring record in a 29-9 win over the Miami Marlins. The Braves had 23 hits, including seven homers, to score the most runs in their history in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta. Freddie Freeman drove in six runs with three hits, including a two-run home run. The previous franchise record of 23 runs was set by the 1957 World Series champion Milwaukee Braves against the Chicago Cubs. The old Atlanta record was 20 runs.

