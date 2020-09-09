Boyd Buchanan Hopes to Continue Turn Around Success From Last Season

After going winless in 2018, Boyd Buchanan turned it around last year under new head coach Jeremy Bosken, posting an 8-3 record. Now the Bucs hope to take that success even further this fall.

Boyd Buchanan’s roster is up 20 players this year.

Sure is easier to get kids out for football after an 8-3 season as opposed to an 0-10 season.

Said head coach Jeremy Bosken:”So our kids have done a great job just getting in the hallways and recruiting kids. We got Carter Womack out of the hallways. Chase Fryre. Ryan Lopez and Colin Richardson. Those are just some of the guys that were kind of recruited out of the hallways. Hey great basketball players and Lacrosse players that hey, come play football.”

Sounds like the Bucs whole offensive line came from the basketball team.

Said lineman Brody Grant:”Well our line is definitely the tallest in the conference. We have our tackles. They’re 6’5 tp 6’6. Our guards are around 6’1 to 6’2.

Reporter:”When it comes to the line, how is that looking compared to last year?”

Said Bosken:”Last year we were a little more meaty. This year we are little more athletic.”

The Bucs will also be more faster to be grammatically incorrect.

Reporter:”How would you rank your and the teams speed this year?”

Said receiver JaMichael McGoy:”Oh really fast. Really fast. Super fast.”

Reporter:”How do you think that’s going to be threatening to other teams?”

Said McGoy:”Because they can’t keep up. They can’t keep up.”

Said running back Matthew Stone:”We have Jay-Mike. He’s running a 4.37 forty, so we definitely have the speed.”

Besides good speed, the Bucs have a good quarterback in returning senior Eli Morris.

A ‘Mr. Football’ Finalist last year.

Said Bosken:”He knows who he is and what he’s good at and stuff. As far as the team having confidence in him, we are not even worried about it.”