Blood Assurance has critical need after multiple traumas

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Blood Assurance reports a critical need for O-positive and O-negative blood because of multiple traumas in the area.

They say they has less than a half day supply.

- Advertisement -

If they have another trauma, they would not have enough type O blood on the shelf.

“O-negative is the universal blood type that can be given to anyone in need which is why it is always used in trauma situations. It is imperative that we get O-negative donors in as soon as possible, said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance.

They also report that they have an urgent need for A-positive, A-negative, B-negative, and B-positive blood as well.

They have less than two day’s supply of those types.

Blood Assurance is asking everyone with these blood types to donate during this critical time.

“We need our community’s help to replenish the supply that has been used and to ensure that we are prepared for more traumas in our community.”