Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – September 8th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Little More Late Summer In Store Over The Next Few Days!



This Morning: Expect clear skies to continue through the morning It will be comfortably mild again with a few areas in the mid & upper 50’s. Otherwise, we’re waking up between 60 & 64.

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine returning again for Tuesday. It will be hot but not too humid for the afternoon with highs near 90. Otherwise, mainly clear and very, very nice!

Tonight: Mostly clear again for Tuesday night and not quite as mild with lows 65-67.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny skies for Wednesday with a stray afternoon shower or storm mainly to the East.These are technically possible, but not very “probable”. Highs around 90.

Extended Forecast: A few isolated late day showers and storms possible for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90. It will be more humid as well. Scattered showers and storms a bit more likely for the upcoming weekend with highs in the mid 80’s and lows closer to 70.

86 & 65 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

