Tennessee school dashboard misses debut

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Nothing has been easy about setting up a web presence in Tennessee to report Covid-19 in individual schools.

Gov. Bill Lee said one was in the works more than a month ago as schools returned to class.

The promise was to give parents data they could use when deciding whether to send their kids back to school.

But it hasn’t been that easy.

First, the lawyers told them they were in danger of violating privacy rules from HIPPA.

So they cancelled the plan and left it to individual school systems.

But parents kept asking for the data.

Finally, last week, the Governor announced the Department of Education had worked out the privacy concerns so they could finally post a state Dashboard beginning today.

The Governor announced the debut this morning.

But, once again, it didn’t happen.

The Dept. of Education sent out this release instead:

“The anticipated launch of the Tennessee Department of Education dashboard tracking COVID-19 cases in schools has been delayed due to technical difficulties with processing data across a number of school districts. TDOE is working to rectify this technical issue with the intent to launch the COVID-19 case tracking dashboard before the end of the week. Full reporting across every district is expected by September 22 and we thank districts for their partnership in providing helpful data for educators, leaders and families.”