One Suspect Captured – Other Still At Large from Officer Shooting

Whitfield County, GA (WDEF) – One of the suspects in the shooting of a Whitfield County Deputy was captured Tuesday morning. Authorities captured Jonathan Hosmer within a 2 mile radius within the Carbondale Road area. The search continues for Dalton Potter, the driver of the vehicle from the incident.

Sheriff Scott Chitwood said, “We still have a severe strong perimeter set up in this immediate area. We have reason to believe that he’s still in the area. I don’t have reason to believe he has broken the perimeter right now so our plans are to stay in the immediate area through the course of the date and evening if that’s what it takes. All of this area is residential houses and some subdivisions but a heavily wooded area, very thick. So yeah there’s a number of hiding places he could be in.”

- Advertisement -

The suspects were pulled over Monday morning for carrying a stolen trailer out of Chattanooga. During the traffic stop, Potter fired gunshots at a Whitfield County Deputy, striking him in the lower back.

The suspects then drove off and crashed the vehicle about a two miles away, near the Carbondale exit on I-75 south.

The deputy who was shot was wearing a bullet-proof vest and has been released from the hospital.