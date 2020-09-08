Notre Dame Switching to Spread Offense to Utilize More Personnel

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Notre Dame has been one of the top high school football teams in Chattanooga in recent years, but they fell on hard times last year and failed to make the playoffs. Now the Irish are hoping a new offense will lead to more success.

When you go through an unexpected losing season, it can lead to changes, which is what happened at Notre Dame as they changed offenses.

Said head coach Charles Fant:”Well we changed from that 1930’s single wing offense to the spread because of personnel. The personnel just fits us better.”

And Bennett Brinson volunteered to lead the spread offense.

Said Brinson:”I came to him (Fant) after the season. I told him I could throw a little bit. I was interested in trying quarterback. Well I guess it kind of worked out.”

Reporter:”What was his reaction when you came to him?”

Said Brinson:”I think he was a little bit surprised, but once we got out here, I think he was excited because the ‘Air Raid’ is kind of his thing, so I think he’s really excited.”

Said Fant:”He meets me every day before school gets started. We watch film. He calls me at night. What else can we do? He’s one of those guys. His football IQ was already up here with us putting him in position where that IQ really matters.”

Reporter:”Why do you think the spread will make you guys more successful than 2-7 this year?”

Said Fant:”Because I can play so many people. Once again, we had 12. This is high school football. We had 12 guys catch footballs on a win.”

Said running back Khalil Spence:”Everybody has a chance to get the ball. Everybody has a chance to score. You just kind of rely on your guys to make moves in the open field, and just do what they can do.”

The Irish can also spread the overall work load because their roster numbers are up this year.

Said Spence:”The energy is a lot better than it has been in the past couple of years. Like we have a good group of guys that all like to lead. All want to lead. All want to be better for the school.”