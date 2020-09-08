Mocs 6’10 Basketball Transfer Mark Tikhonenko Granted Immediate Eligibility

CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs got good news Tuesday afternoon. The NCAA passed word that junior transfer Mark Tikhonenko is immediately to join the 2020-21 roster.

Tikhonenko, pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh, joined the Mocs in May from Sam Houston State in Texas. At 6-10, 240-lbs, he provides another good option in the frontcourt for Coach Lamont Paris and staff.

He began his collegiate career at North Texas redshirting as a freshman before playing one season. That was followed by his year with the Bearkats before coming to the Scenic City.

His basketball pedigree is impeccable. Father, Valeri, won the 1988 Olympic Gold Medal playing for the then-USSR. His mother, Victora, was a national team player for Kazakhstan U20.

It was welcome news for the Moscow native as he shared with the social media team.