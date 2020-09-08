Marlins Rough Up Braves Pitcher Kyle Wright in Winning 8-0

ATLANTA (AP) – Sixto Sánchez combined with four relievers on a four-hitter, Jorge Alfaro hit one of three homers for Miami and the Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 8-0. Garrett Cooper had two hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs. Alfaro drove in two runs with two hits, including his first homer. Matt Joyce also homered. Miami trails Atlanta by only 2 1/2 games in the division after winning the first two games of the three-game series. The hard-throwing Sánchez allowed only three hits in six-plus innings. Kyle Wright allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings.

