Man Charged After Shooting at Cleveland Area Hotel

Cleveland, TN (WDEF) – A suspect was arrested and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder after a shooting in the parking lot of Daybreak Suites in Cleveland on Sunday. Officers responded to reports at 5:05pm Sunday afternoon and found the victim, Christopher Andrew, on the ground in the parking lot of 132 Keith St. Daybreak Suites.

The shooter was identified as Wallace Beard who was then arrested. The victim was transported by Bradley County EMS to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

The suspect was also charged with Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm.