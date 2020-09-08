Labor Day Shooting on Arlington Avenue

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A 30 year old male injured from a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital Monday evening. Chattanooga Police spoke with the victim whose injuries were considered non-life threatening.

The victim said he was in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue when he was shot and was able to flag down a passing vehicle for a ride to the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.