Health Department and Food Bank Team Up To Distribute Free Food Boxes

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department and the Chattanooga Area Food Bank have teamed up to distribute food boxes at the Alstom Plant COVID-19 test site to anyone needing tests and may be facing hunger.

The initiative will meet the need of persons who are unable to go to out for supplies because they need to isolate or quarantine at home following a test, while addressing food insecurity, or limited or uncertain access to adequate food, due to the COVID pandemic.

The food boxes will be distributed on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00AM to 11:30AM, while supplies last. The Alstom test site is open from 7:00AM to 11:30, seven days a week.

“We appreciate the Food Bank for making this service possible through our test site,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “We know this pandemic has been difficult on our residents in many ways.”

The free food boxes at the test site are intended for people who participate in the COVID testing process. However, anyone in need of food can visit chattfoodbank.org/hungry to find help close to where they live. Hamilton County residents may dial 211 or text their zip code to 898-211 to be connected with a voucher for an emergency food box.