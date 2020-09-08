Four Mocs Football Players Make NFL Rosters

(gomocs.com) With NFL teams completing final cuts over the weekend, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team had four individuals make an opening day 53-man roster. These four include Buster Skrine (’10 – Chicago Bears), C.J. Board (’16 – New York Giants), Tae Davis (’17 – Cleveland Browns) and Isaiah Mack (’18 – Tennessee Titans). Kareem Orr (’18) is also on the Titans practice squad.

According to a recent story from STATS Perform, there are 142 FCS players on opening rosters, including another 66 on practice squads. Chattanooga leads the Southern Conference and is one of eight FCS programs with four players or more on an active roster.

Skrine is entering his 10th season in the NFL, joining Terrell Owens (1996-10) and Jack Gregory (1967-79) as the only other former Mocs with a 10+ year career. He is in his second season in Chicago after playing in all 16 games last year.

Board was signed by the Giants after playing in four games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

Davis is in his second year in Cleveland. The Browns signed him mid-year in 2019 after he was released from the Giants. He played in nine games off the bench in Cleveland last season.

Mack is also entering his second year in the league. He played in 13 games with one start for the Titans last year, posting eight tackles and 1.5 sacks from the defensive line.