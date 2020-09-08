Former convicted felon turns life around to help inner city children succeed

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A former convicted felon has turned his life around in order to help inner city kids in Hamilton county succeed.

Reginald Yearby once served a 90 month sentence for drug trafficking.

now he’s spending his time mentoring under-served communities through after school activities and leadership programs.

Yearby’s organization is called Reach One, Teach One.

Yearby says he strives to help vulnerable children find an escape from the streets.

The program mentors both boys and girls throughout the year of all ages.

“What we want to do is try to meet our youth where they are and give them the life skills , team building skills, and get them involved with career ventures that could last them a lifetime. Not everyone is college ready. We need those who are capable to learn with their hands to be able to get the necessary resources so after high school they can make a decent living,” says Reginald Yearby, Director of Reach One Teach One.

Reach one Teach One will host a boys in leadership brunch on September 19th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The program says they are in need of more volunteers as the program continues to grow.

Reach One Teach One has also started a GoFundMe to help with funds.

