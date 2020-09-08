Decatur will get first UT mural in Southeast Tennessee

DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – The UT mural campaign is coming to Meigs County.

The 10th mural in the campaign will go up on the side of the Rockholt Building in Decatur, along Highway 58.

The building was once home to the Meigs Theatre and Rockholt Furniture Company.

UTC grad George Thomas is currently restoring the vacant building and volunteered a wall for the mural.

It will be office space and a community theatre again.

The “Everywhere You Look, UT” campaign aims to paint a mural in every county in the state.

So far, five are now up.

The Decatur mural will be the first for Southeast Tennessee.

The Meigs mural will be the fifth of seven in Phase 2, which begins this week.

Though they have not offered a date for the Decatur mural, Phase 2 is scheduled to be completed by mid-November.

The artist is Troy Freeman from Springfield, Illinois.

So far, the Everywhere You Look slogan has appeared on the sides of barns and silos in Tennessee.