CEMPA will offer permanent Covid-19 testing sites

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Cempa Community Care is operating permanent Covid-19 testing sites beginning this week.

The two sites will be held at Alleo Health on Oakwood Drive and La Paz Chattanooga on Bailey Avenue.

The permanent testing site hours will be expanded from Monday through Friday starting next week.

Cory Howard tells us “This week we’ll actually be at Alleo Health on Wednesday and Friday. Wednesday will be from three to six and Friday from two to five. We’ve received funding from the Tennessee Community Cares program which is through the state of Tennessee to provide covid-19 to local non profits.”

Go to Cempa Dot Org for all testing dates.