Broncos Star Linebacker Von Miller Missing Titans Opener With Possible Season Ending Injury

UNDATED (AP) – A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Denver Broncos fear star linebacker Von Miller suffered a season-ending ankle injury Tuesday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced any results of Miller’s MRI, said Miller got hurt toward the end of practice.

Miller appeared primed for a big season following an offseason in which he added several pounds of muscle and said he had rededicated himself to the sport.

Denver opens their season on Monday night hosting the Tennessee Titans.