Braves Put Pitcher Max Fried on Injured List

The Atlanta Braves’ season-long rotation woes continue as Max Fried has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Fried had been the only current healthy member of the projected rotation before the season began. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos says Fried has a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine. Anthopoulos says he hopes Fried can return from the IL as soon as he is eligible on Sept. 16. Fried has filled the void left when the Braves lost opening day starter Mike Soroka for the season to a torn right Achilles tendon early in the season. The latest blow to the rotation could accelerate the team’s plans to have Cole Hamels rushed into action for his 2020 debut.

