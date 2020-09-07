Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – September 7th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Less Humid And Sunny For Labor Day Holiday And Early This Week.



Monday morning will again be cool near the low to mid 60’s and more sunshine and dry conditions for the afternoon with highs near 90.

More nice and sunny weather into Wednesday. However, tracking a possible cold front for late next week into the next weekend that could knock temperatures down into the low 80’s and upper 70’s.

87 & 66 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

