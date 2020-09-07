Two Suspects at Large in Whitfield County

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF)- Two men are on the run tonight, after the Whitfield County sheriff’s office says one of them shot a deputy early this morning.

“I heard airplanes, like a small engine airplane circling above where I live and then I heard a helicopter”, Whitfield County resident Sandy Ward is describing search efforts for Dalton Potter.

Authorities say he is a wanted fugitive from Texas for burglary and larceny.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled Potter over this morning for carrying a stolen trailer out of Chattanooga.

Investigators say during that traffic stop, Potter fired gunshots.

“He did discharge at least one round at the officer, striking the officer in the lower back” said Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood.

Potter took off, and crashed his vehicle about a two miles away, near the Carbondale exit on I-75 south.

“To our knowledge he’s still on foot. We think he’s still in the area. Until we learn different we’ll still focus in the immediate area” said Sheriff Chitwood.

“About a half a mile there is a lot of wooded area going way back Johns Mountain. He can hide back in there. there’s all kind of caves back in there he can hide in” said Whitfield County resident Roy Redwine.

Those living nearby tell News 12 this is uncharted territory in Whitfield County.

“This the first time I ever heard anything happened like this around here” said Redwine.

“This kind of thing doesn’t happen very often, not that I’m aware of anyway. Especially not having the mobile command unit you know parked right down the road from where I live so a little unsettling” said Ward.

Potter is believed to be armed and dangerous.

“Keep your doors locked. We’ve already learned that obviously he’s not afraid to fire a weapon. Do not approach the individual on your own” said Sheriff Chitwood.

A second suspect by the name of Jonathon Hosmer is in question.

He was last seen wearing Cowboy boots and blue jeans with a green blanket.

We’re told the deputy who was shot was wearing a bullet-proof vest.

He’s since been released from the hospital.

If you’ve seen Potter, you’re asked to contact the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.