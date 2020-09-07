Titans Ready to Welcome ‘Game Wrecker’ Jadeveon Clowney

It’s game week for the Titans, and they celebrated by adding a game changer.

Tennessee of course agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday.

Will he be up and ready for the Titans opener next Monday in Denver?

One of many questions for Coach Vrabel and the gang on Monday’s zoom media session.

Reporter:”When did you know that he was going to be in the fold, and I guess how excited were you to get that deal done?”

Said head coach Mike Vrabel:”I think we’re always excited to add players that want to be apart of our organization. I think it’s evident that Jadeveon is.”

Said safety Kevin Byard:”Obviously I like the guys we have on defense now, but like I said, to add a game breaker. Add a guy that you know for sure that he’s going to be one of the first guys that offensive coordinators are going to talk to his guys about in meetings or their offensive line guys have to block. It’s exciting.”

Reporter:”What do you think his versatility will do for your defense. What kind of options does it open up for you?”

Said Vrabel:”You know he hasn’t even looked at our playbook yet for us to start to figure out what the versatility is? We are familiar with the players skill set.”

Reporter:”How much does his presence allow you not to have to blitz maybe as much as you have the last couple of years to manufacture a pass rush.”

Said Byard:”When you’re looking at defense, anytime that you can. If you can create pressure with a four man rush, I mean that’s heaven on earth. You can drop seven guys in coverage.”

Reporter:”If things go as you hope tomorrow, and he gets in and everything. Is it feasible for him to see any snaps at all one week from tonight?”

Said Vrabel:”We’ll have 53 players on the active roster. We’ll have 16 players on the practice squad. So the feasibility as you put it. It would be feasible that everybody that was going to be on that plane could play in the football game.”

Reporter:”Probably not many big moves ahead Kevin. This is the team now for the most part. What’s the expectation?”

Byard:”I mean the expectation is to go out there and win every ballgame we possibly can.”