TECH BYTE: iOS 13.7 Update Helps with Contact Tracing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — We’ve been talking a lot about Apple’s iOS 14 update, which launches this fall, but the tech company actually has another update you can take advantage of before then.

The tech company’s latest iOS update – 13.7 – lets you help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Apple and Google recently teamed up to develop an exposure tracker, or a COVID-19 exposure notification API.

The new feature is automatically activated when you install the 13.7 update. No longer is a separate app needed.

This feature will alert you to possible coronavirus exposure. However, not all states are using it.

Apple says if they are, if someone tests positive for COVID-19, they can report it, and anonymously notify those who’ve been near them.

If you’ve been exposed, your public health authority can also notify you.

If you’re not comfortable using this feature, you can always turn it off. Just go to your phone’s Settings app, and tap “Exposure Notifications.”

In addition to the coronavirus features, Apple says the 13.7 update also introduces new Memoji stickers, and iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app.

As with most any update, there are bug fixes and improvements.

This update works with at least an iPhone 6s, iPad Air 2, and iPad mini 4 and later models, along with the iPod touch 7th generation.

And before you install this update, make sure to clean off your phone.

Apple says it requires at least 2.68 GB of free storage space to install.

