North Murray Hoping to Build Off Best Year in School History

Chatsworth, GA-(WDEF-TV) North Murray is coming off their best season ever. They advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs for the first time in history, but they graduated a lot of talented players from that team. How will the Mountaineers make up for those losses? Maybe by becoming ‘Mountain-gears’.

Said head coach Preston Poag: “This is probably the fastest team I’ve had.”

Said running back Noah Lunsford: “We got some guys that came back, in our grade, and they are just insanely fast. We have speed all around in all positions.”

Added running back Dante Edwards Tidwell: “I don’t think honestly, I’m not being cocky or nothing, but nobody in this region can guard me.”

Confidence certainly not a problem for North Murray this year — and that’s just how Coach Preston Poag likes it.

Reporter: “What’s going to be the biggest struggle or hurdle this year, COVID aside?”

Said quarterback Seth Griffin: “Uh, I don’t think we’ll have a struggle.”

Said Poag: “You got to have the mindset that you can beat anybody no matter if seniors leave or not. It’s the next guy up.”

Sophomore quarterback Seth Griffin will be that next guy up to replace SEC product Ladd McConkey.

Said Poag: “He’s more of a pro style. He can run it. I’m not saying he can’t run it. But he’s a pro style, can really throw the ball, probably better than anybody I’ve had here.”

Said Griffin: “I’m getting more and more accurate every week. So I think we’re going to be able to pass it, run it, whatever we really want to do.”

What the Mountaineers really want to do is best last year’s Elite 8 playoff run.

Said Griffin: “Being on that team, you kind of get to see what it’s going to take to go to the Elite 8 or even farther. So I guess we just have that mentality that we can be better than last year.”

Said Lunsford: “This is a new year we are playing. We lost some of those players. But I think we’ll be able to go deep. We have to just stick to what we’re doing. Keep on working, and I think we’ll go just as far.”