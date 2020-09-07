Marlins Edge Atlanta 5-4 in 10 Innings

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

ATLANTA (AP) – Miguel Rojas had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4. Pinch-hitter Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a tying homer off Brandon Kintzler (2-3), the closer’s second blown save in 11 chances. Atlanta loaded the bases on Dansby Swanson’s double and a pair of intentional walks before Travis d’Arnaud grounded into an inning-ending double play. Garrett Cooper opened the 10th as Miami’s designated runner at second and advanced on Jon Berti’s sacrifice. A.J. Minter (1-1) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Brian Anderson, and Rojas doubled to right-center.

