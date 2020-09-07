Family says they’re struggling after house fire, asking for help of any kind

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Cleveland family said on Monday that a fire to their rent to own camper has turned their life upside down.

Gena Johnson said that in June the camper that was their home caught fire.

She said her son was able to make it out, but everything in the home was destroyed.

Johnson said that since then the family has been living in a motel.

She said her husband is on disability and is battling skin cancer.

The family is asking for help of any kind to get them through what has been tough times.

“It’s been where we’re constantly struggling, and it causes family tension. Not on purpose, but just because there’s so much bills, and so much that we haven’t been able to have and not due to nobody not trying,” Johnson said.

“Don’t take what you have for granted. A house, it maybe a run-down house, but you know, it’s a house. At least you don’t have to worry about living in the streets, living in a car or a tent,” she said.

The family has started a Go Fund Me page and hope to get a new home at a mobile park in Cleveland.

They are asking for things aside from money including clothes, support and prayer.

Johnson said that folks can reach her through the Go Fund Me page or though a call or text to (423)-829-0409.