The 28th Labor Day Car & Motorcycle Show a Success

The twenty – eighth annual Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show was held Monday at the Walker County Civic Center.

Proceeds will benefit the Stocking Full of Love of Walker county organization.

- Advertisement -

“We try to provide between fifty and seventy-five worth of gifts to those needy children and those gifts will multiply in lots of three for each child plus stocking stoffers so you can see when we serve nearly two thousand children, it takes a lot of money, the crowd we had here today is going to be a large fundraiser for us.” says Walker County Sheriff and President of Stocking Full of Love.

Covid-19 did not stop a large crowd from attending, and CDC guidelines were recommended for all the volunteers and attendees.

Vendors were also spaced out among the crowd.

“We’ve had a great turn out today, the largest turn out that we’ve had in about fifteen years and as you can hear from the roar behind me, a lot of automobiles. The volunteers along with help from people from all over the community have made this a success year in and year out and without volunteers who are dedicated to the program.”

The Labor Day Car and Motorcycle show is their biggest fundraiser of the year, but officials say to be on the lookout for other fundraisers in the future.

To donate to the Stocking Full of Love, mail to the P.O. Box 767 Lafayette, GA. 30728.