Presidential debate access protest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A group of peaceful protesters gathered at Coolidge park Saturday.

The group would like to see more options during the presidential debates.

Specifically, the group would like to see Dr. Jo Jorgenson, who is a 20-20 presidential candidate, included in future debates as well as moved out of the other category on ballots.

The group says that they recognize change may take a while, but they are still willing to stand up for what they believe in.

Angela Pence with the Libertarian party of Northwest Georgia says, “And that is why we are put here today. To tell people that we are coming. To tell the establishment that we are coming for you. It may not be this year. It may not be the next two years through an election. It may not happen in the next four years. But, we will not stop until you start treating all of these million of Americans equally.”

The first presidential debate for this year will be on September 29th.