Hamilton County man dies in boat crash

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF)- According to the TWRA, a Hamilton County family of three ran their 23’ Chaparral, cuddy cabin boat aground near Blue Springs Marina on Watts Bar Lake.

The TWRA says that when their officers arrived on scene, they immediately began treatment.

BOATING FATALITY ON WATTS BAR LAKE

Several TWRA Officers responded to a call of a single vessel accident with injuries,… Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Saturday, September 5, 2020

According to the agency, the 55-year-old man died on scene, his wife was life-flighted to UT Medical Center and their child was transported by ambulance to the same hospital.

The names of the family are being withheld until next kin are notified.

The accident is under investigation.