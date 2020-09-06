Hamilton County man dies in boat crash

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
244
Courtesy: TWRA

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF)- According to the TWRA, a Hamilton County family of three ran their 23’ Chaparral, cuddy cabin boat aground near Blue Springs Marina on Watts Bar Lake.

The TWRA says that when their officers arrived on scene, they immediately began treatment.

- Advertisement -

BOATING FATALITY ON WATTS BAR LAKE
Several TWRA Officers responded to a call of a single vessel accident with injuries,…

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Saturday, September 5, 2020

 

According to the agency, the 55-year-old man died on scene, his wife was life-flighted to UT Medical Center and their child was transported by ambulance to the same hospital.

The names of the family are being withheld until next kin are notified.

The accident is under investigation.

Previous articlePresidential debate access protest
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.