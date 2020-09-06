Arrest made in 25-year-old cold case

LAFAYETTE, Ga. (WDEF)- TBI agents arrested Robert Allen Mowry on Friday and charged him with one count of Malice murder.

A moment that Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson has been waiting for.

- Advertisement -

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says, “For almost 26 years, we’ve never give up hope that one day, we would be able to bring the person to Justice that was responsible for the death of Mr. Harris.”

After over 25 years, a Walker County murder investigation has been solved. On Friday, September 4, 2020, Robert Allen… Posted by Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Saturday, September 5, 2020

On December 22nd 1994, James Richard Harris was found dead at his home.

According to investigators, Harris had been robbed and murdered as he was leaving for work.

At the time, he worked for Miller Industries and according to GBI agents, Mowry worked there too.

Detectives have been working the case nonstop since ’94.

Chief Deputy Mike Freeman had only been a detective one month when he was assigned to the case.

Freeman says, “There was a lot times that I really really thought that it would never be solved. I wanted to give up. I thought, ‘I don’t have the energy for this’. My assignments had changed over the years. I had other responsibilities. But, I never could let it go.”

Investigators say that they received a Crime Stoppers tip in 2009.

And that tip gave them information on the murder’s identity.

According to the GBI, they were able to connect new evidence that they received in 2020, to the original crime scene.

GBI Agent Joe Montgomery says, “Almost 26 years, it is such a great thing to be able to come here today to be able to say that this case is solved and the right person has been arrested for this crime.”

According to all agencies involved, they were not going to stop looking for the person who killed Harris and they will not stop looking for any cold case suspect.

After over 25 years, Robert Allen Mowry, age 50, has been arrested & charged with malice murder for the death of James Richard Harris in December 1994. READ full press release: https://t.co/QHKbkV8rIS pic.twitter.com/Hw8gXigpsE — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 5, 2020

“The GBI is never going to give up on these cases. I know that sometimes you don’t see them everyday. But, these cold cases, I had a boss one time that hammered into my head, that it is our job to speak for these people because there’s nobody here to give them justice. So, that’s what we do”, adds Agent Joe Montgomery.