Titans get Clowney, move Beasley to active roster

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jadevon Clowney has chosen the Tennessee Titans for his team this season. The highly-anticipated decision broke from ESPN’s Dianna Russini Saturday night. Reports say that Clowney has told the Titans he will sign with them and has already been texting with Titans players.

- Advertisement -

Wide receiver AJ Brown and safety Kevin Byard are just two Titans stars that tweeted their excitement about the news Saturday.

Clowney reunites with Coach Mike Vrabel after playing under Vrabel’s coaching Clowney’s first three years with the Houston Texans.

The Titans beat out the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens for the headline-grabbing All-Pro.

Also, outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. passed his physical and now is on the Tennessee Titans’ active roster. Beasley was the Titans’ big free agent signee in March, then the linebacker was 10 days late reporting to camp, piling up $500,000 in fines. He was first seen on a football field Thursday when he worked on a side field with coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans hope they can help Beasley be the linebacker who led the NFL in sacks in 2016.

The Titans waived 27 players to trim the roster to 53 by the NFL’s deadline Saturday, including former Chattanooga Moc Kareem Orr. An injury late in training camp hurt Orr’s chances to make the cut. However, reports say the Titans want to keep Orr on the practice squad until he heals and eventually move him to the main roster.

However, fellow former Moc and Northwest Whitfield alum Isaiah Mack did make the 53-man roster. This will be Mack’s second year in the league and with the Titans.

(The Associated Press contributed to this article)

Previous articleEl Chapo’s lawyers appeal his US drug conspiracy conviction
Next articleNats beat Braves, despite three Atlanta home runs
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."