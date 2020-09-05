Titans get Clowney, move Beasley to active roster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jadevon Clowney has chosen the Tennessee Titans for his team this season. The highly-anticipated decision broke from ESPN’s Dianna Russini Saturday night. Reports say that Clowney has told the Titans he will sign with them and has already been texting with Titans players.

Jadeveon Clowney is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans sources tell ESPN. He rejoins Mike Vrabel who was on the Texans defensive staff for Clowney’s first 3 years in the league in Houston. The Saints, the other main suitor, made a very strong case. This was a close one. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 5, 2020

Wide receiver AJ Brown and safety Kevin Byard are just two Titans stars that tweeted their excitement about the news Saturday.

Clowney !!! LFG!!!! — AJ Brown (@Brown1arthur) September 5, 2020

Clowney reunites with Coach Mike Vrabel after playing under Vrabel’s coaching Clowney’s first three years with the Houston Texans.

The Titans beat out the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens for the headline-grabbing All-Pro.

Also, outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. passed his physical and now is on the Tennessee Titans’ active roster. Beasley was the Titans’ big free agent signee in March, then the linebacker was 10 days late reporting to camp, piling up $500,000 in fines. He was first seen on a football field Thursday when he worked on a side field with coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans hope they can help Beasley be the linebacker who led the NFL in sacks in 2016.

The Titans waived 27 players to trim the roster to 53 by the NFL’s deadline Saturday, including former Chattanooga Moc Kareem Orr. An injury late in training camp hurt Orr’s chances to make the cut. However, reports say the Titans want to keep Orr on the practice squad until he heals and eventually move him to the main roster.

However, fellow former Moc and Northwest Whitfield alum Isaiah Mack did make the 53-man roster. This will be Mack’s second year in the league and with the Titans.

Despite a strong showing at #Titans training camp, @GoMocsFB alum Kareem Orr has been waived from the 53-man roster. Fellow Moc @imack98 makes the cut for his second year. https://t.co/7LEhEYM4MQ — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) September 5, 2020

