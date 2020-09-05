Red Wolves draw at Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Red Wolves hoped to take the momentum from last week’s 4-0 shut out win against New England on the road to Fort Lauderdale Saturday. However, Red Wolves squeaked out just enough to bring home one point instead of zero. All the scoring happened in the first half, with Fort Lauderdale scoring first in the 25′. Chattanooga tied it up at the end of the first half with a beautifully drawn up play. Ronaldo Pineda sent the assist across the box to Ualefi for the score.

Red Wolves now travel to New England for a rematch with the Revolution on Wednesday.