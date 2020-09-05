New Georgia Assistant Scott Cochran Recalls Awkward Comment About the Dawgs

New Georgia special teams coach Scott Cochran met with the media Friday.

He of course was the long time strength and conditioning coach at Alabama before arriving on the scene in Athens.

In 2008, when the Tide was set to play Georgia in Athens, the Dawgs announced they were going to wear black jerseys. That’s when Cochran said UGA was wearing black to their own funeral. Of course the comment went viral, much to Cochran’s chagrin.

Said Cochran:”I wasn’t planning on it becoming, but at the same time, when it did, I was scared to death. I was 29. 29-years-old I think? I mean whoooo! (makes clicking sound) I thought I was going to lose my job.” (laughs)

Reporter:”Did Nick or Kirby say anything. Do you remember? Because a lot of people look at that and go wow Scott, you just provided them bulletin board material.”

Cochran:”Everyone said like they didn’t need motivation you just gave it to them. It’s like yeah, thanks. (chuckles)