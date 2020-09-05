Nats beat Braves, despite three Atlanta home runs

ATLANTA (AP) – Victor Robles’ third hit, a bunt single in the sixth inning, gave Washington the lead and the Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 10-4. Atlanta led 4-3 before Washington scored twice in the sixth. Luis Garcia’s run-scoring single tied the game before Robles placed a bunt single between first baseman Freddie Freeman and reliever Tyler Matzek to drive in Brock Holt from third with the go-ahead run. Kyle McGowin had four strikeouts in 2 1/3 perfect innings to earn his first win. McGowin, Wander Suero, Sean Doolittle and Ryne Harper combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

- Advertisement -