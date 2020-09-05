Georgia High School Football Scores

Adairsville 35, Chattooga 28
Alexander 50, Chapel Hill 6
Allatoona 27, Harrison 17
Aquinas 52, Harlem 33
Armuchee 10, Towns County 7
Athens Academy 17, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 10
Athens Christian 22, Walker 7
Atkinson County 25, Bacon County 6
Augusta Christian 50, Cardinal Newman, S.C. 6
Augusta Prep 47, Notre Dame Academy 0
Beaufort Academy, S.C. 36, Bethesda Academy 28
Benedictine Military 58, Burke County 26
Berrien 41, Long County 21
Bleckley County 27, West Laurens 19
Bremen 38, Landmark Christian 0
Brooks County 20, Thomasville 14
Brookstone 17, Calvary Christian 14
Brookstone 17, Mt. Paran Christian 14
Brookwood School 24, Lafayette, Fla. 21, OT
Butler 36, Bryan County 6
Calhoun 41, Dalton 14
Cartersville 42, Morrow 0
Cass 23, Dawson County 7
Central Gwinnett 21, Discovery 0
Charlton County 39, Brantley County 0
Chattahoochee County 34, Miller County 6
Cherokee Bluff 44, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Clarke Central 10, Cedar Shoals 3
Claxton 28, Tattnall County 16
Coffee 45, Drew 0
Commerce 41, Banks County 18
Creekview 14, Etowah 13
Crisp County 7, Tift County 0
Dominion Christian 30, Praise 0
Douglas County 47, Lithia Springs 7
Early County 28, Seminole County 0
East Jackson 26, West Hall 18
East Paulding 28, Kennesaw Mountain 21, OT
Effingham County 21, Grovetown 13
Evans 58, Cross Creek 0
Fannin County 24, Union County 20
Fayette County 20, Grady 14
Fellowship Christian School 43, Christian Heritage 21
Fitzgerald 21, Cairo 17
Flint River 28, Pataula Charter 12
Franklin County 33, Lumpkin County 3
Gainesville 49, Stockbridge 23
George Walton 35, Social Circle 7
Glynn Academy 33, McIntosh County Academy 7
Gordon Lee 50, Dade County 28
Grayson 51, Jones County 13
Greenville 42, Heritage School 39
Griffin 35, Spalding 14
Habersham Central 27, Madison County 6
Haralson County 28, Pepperell 10
Harris County 28, Troup County 14
Heard County 20, South Atlanta 6
Heritage-Catoosa 35, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7
Houston County 17, Perry 10
Jeff Davis 24, Lincoln County 14
John Paul II, S.C. 6, St. Andrew’s 0
Lamar County 43, Pike County 13
Lambert 34, Campbell 9
Lanier 5, Dutchtown 0
Lanier Christian 30, Holy Spirit 0
Lanier County 30, Treutlen 6
Locust Grove 35, McDonough 0
Lovejoy 38, Mundy’s Mill 7
Luella 28, McIntosh 14
Macon County 21, Clinch County 19
Macon-East, Ala. 42, Southwest Georgia Academy 38
Marietta 35, Wheeler 14
Meadowcreek 31, Eagle’s Landing 21
Metter 28, Swainsboro 0
Mount de Sales 28, Monticello 14
Mountain View 17, Shiloh 0
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 40, Central-Talbotton 0
Murray County 47, Southeast Whitfield 20
New Manchester 39, Walnut Grove 7
Norcross 30, Hillgrove 21
North Cobb 48, Sprayberry 30
North Cobb Christian 38, St. Francis 7
North Forsyth 35, Alcovy 3
Northside-Columbus 35, Columbus 21
Northwest Whitfield 27, Coahulla Creek 6
Oconee County 27, North Oconee 7
Ola 52, Jackson 28
Pace Academy 14, Holy Innocents’ 7
Pacelli Catholic 34, Jordan 6
Peachtree Ridge 30, Pebblebrook 28
Pickens 17, Gilmer 8
Pierce County 31, Brunswick 10
Prince Avenue Christian 42, Calvary Day 7
Rabun County 35, Ridgeland 0
Richmond Academy 12, Lakeside-Evans 6
Richmond Hill 28, Camden County 11
River Ridge 49, Lassiter 21
Riverdale 31, North Clayton 0
Rome 28, Rockmart 21
Savannah Christian Prep 38, Emanuel County Institute 14
Schley County 29, Deerfield-Windsor 21
Sonoraville 20, Model 14, OT
South Gwinnett 33, North Paulding 14
South Paulding 28, Hiram 24
Southeast Bulloch 31, Screven County 13
St. Pius X 38, Flowery Branch 28
Temple 16, Bowdon 12
Terrell Academy 13, Southland 10, OT
Therrell 30, Glenn Hills 8
Thomson 21, Jefferson County 14
Turner County 36, Worth County 21
Union Grove 48, Hampton 6
Upson-Lee 31, LaGrange 19
Valdosta 28, Warner Robins 25
Valwood 51, Georgia Christian 8
Veterans 17, Northside-Warner Robins 7
Walton 35, Kell 28
Ware County 38, Cook 6
Warren County 16, Jenkins County 0
Wayne County 29, Hart County 13
Wesleyan 45, Mt. Pisgah Christian 14
Westside-Augusta 45, Greene County 7
Westwood 36, Southern Academy, Ala. 0
Wheeler County 26, Telfair County 19
White County 44, Stephens County 6
Whitefield Academy 43, Mount Vernon 40
Winder-Barrow 34, Apalachee 27
Woodland Cartersville 14, Gordon Central 0
Woodland Stockbridge 50, Forest Park 7
Woodstock 41, Sequoyah 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Berkmar vs. B.E.S.T. Academy, ppd.
Central-Carrollton vs. KIPP Atlanta, ccd.
Forsyth Central vs. Blessed Trinity, ccd.
Lakeview Academy vs. Mt. Paran Christian, ccd.
Marietta vs. Colquitt County, ccd.
Marion County vs. Washington-Wilkes, ccd.
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Jonesboro, ccd.
South Cobb vs. Washington, ccd.
Wheeler vs. North Atlanta, ccd.
Wilkinson County vs. Woodland, Ala., ccd.