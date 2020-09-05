Georgia High School Football Scores

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

Adairsville 35, Chattooga 28

Alexander 50, Chapel Hill 6

- Advertisement -

Allatoona 27, Harrison 17

Aquinas 52, Harlem 33

Armuchee 10, Towns County 7

Athens Academy 17, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 10

Athens Christian 22, Walker 7

Atkinson County 25, Bacon County 6

Augusta Christian 50, Cardinal Newman, S.C. 6

Augusta Prep 47, Notre Dame Academy 0

Beaufort Academy, S.C. 36, Bethesda Academy 28

Benedictine Military 58, Burke County 26

Berrien 41, Long County 21

Bleckley County 27, West Laurens 19

Bremen 38, Landmark Christian 0

Brooks County 20, Thomasville 14

Brookstone 17, Calvary Christian 14

Brookstone 17, Mt. Paran Christian 14

Brookwood School 24, Lafayette, Fla. 21, OT

Butler 36, Bryan County 6

Calhoun 41, Dalton 14

Cartersville 42, Morrow 0

Cass 23, Dawson County 7

Central Gwinnett 21, Discovery 0

Charlton County 39, Brantley County 0

Chattahoochee County 34, Miller County 6

Cherokee Bluff 44, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Clarke Central 10, Cedar Shoals 3

Claxton 28, Tattnall County 16

Coffee 45, Drew 0

Commerce 41, Banks County 18

Creekview 14, Etowah 13

Crisp County 7, Tift County 0

Dominion Christian 30, Praise 0

Douglas County 47, Lithia Springs 7

Early County 28, Seminole County 0

East Jackson 26, West Hall 18

East Paulding 28, Kennesaw Mountain 21, OT

Effingham County 21, Grovetown 13

Evans 58, Cross Creek 0

Fannin County 24, Union County 20

Fayette County 20, Grady 14

Fellowship Christian School 43, Christian Heritage 21

Fitzgerald 21, Cairo 17

Flint River 28, Pataula Charter 12

Franklin County 33, Lumpkin County 3

Gainesville 49, Stockbridge 23

George Walton 35, Social Circle 7

Glynn Academy 33, McIntosh County Academy 7

Gordon Lee 50, Dade County 28

Grayson 51, Jones County 13

Greenville 42, Heritage School 39

Griffin 35, Spalding 14

Habersham Central 27, Madison County 6

Haralson County 28, Pepperell 10

Harris County 28, Troup County 14

Heard County 20, South Atlanta 6

Heritage-Catoosa 35, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7

Houston County 17, Perry 10

Jeff Davis 24, Lincoln County 14

John Paul II, S.C. 6, St. Andrew’s 0

Lamar County 43, Pike County 13

Lambert 34, Campbell 9

Lanier 5, Dutchtown 0

Lanier Christian 30, Holy Spirit 0

Lanier County 30, Treutlen 6

Locust Grove 35, McDonough 0

Lovejoy 38, Mundy’s Mill 7

Luella 28, McIntosh 14

Macon County 21, Clinch County 19

Macon-East, Ala. 42, Southwest Georgia Academy 38

Marietta 35, Wheeler 14

Meadowcreek 31, Eagle’s Landing 21

Metter 28, Swainsboro 0

Mount de Sales 28, Monticello 14

Mountain View 17, Shiloh 0

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 40, Central-Talbotton 0

Murray County 47, Southeast Whitfield 20

New Manchester 39, Walnut Grove 7

Norcross 30, Hillgrove 21

North Cobb 48, Sprayberry 30

North Cobb Christian 38, St. Francis 7

North Forsyth 35, Alcovy 3

Northside-Columbus 35, Columbus 21

Northwest Whitfield 27, Coahulla Creek 6

Oconee County 27, North Oconee 7

Ola 52, Jackson 28

Pace Academy 14, Holy Innocents’ 7

Pacelli Catholic 34, Jordan 6

Peachtree Ridge 30, Pebblebrook 28

Pickens 17, Gilmer 8

Pierce County 31, Brunswick 10

Prince Avenue Christian 42, Calvary Day 7

Rabun County 35, Ridgeland 0

Richmond Academy 12, Lakeside-Evans 6

Richmond Hill 28, Camden County 11

River Ridge 49, Lassiter 21

Riverdale 31, North Clayton 0

Rome 28, Rockmart 21

Savannah Christian Prep 38, Emanuel County Institute 14

Schley County 29, Deerfield-Windsor 21

Sonoraville 20, Model 14, OT

South Gwinnett 33, North Paulding 14

South Paulding 28, Hiram 24

Southeast Bulloch 31, Screven County 13

St. Pius X 38, Flowery Branch 28

Temple 16, Bowdon 12

Terrell Academy 13, Southland 10, OT

Therrell 30, Glenn Hills 8

Thomson 21, Jefferson County 14

Turner County 36, Worth County 21

Union Grove 48, Hampton 6

Upson-Lee 31, LaGrange 19

Valdosta 28, Warner Robins 25

Valwood 51, Georgia Christian 8

Veterans 17, Northside-Warner Robins 7

Walton 35, Kell 28

Ware County 38, Cook 6

Warren County 16, Jenkins County 0

Wayne County 29, Hart County 13

Wesleyan 45, Mt. Pisgah Christian 14

Westside-Augusta 45, Greene County 7

Westwood 36, Southern Academy, Ala. 0

Wheeler County 26, Telfair County 19

White County 44, Stephens County 6

Whitefield Academy 43, Mount Vernon 40

Winder-Barrow 34, Apalachee 27

Woodland Cartersville 14, Gordon Central 0

Woodland Stockbridge 50, Forest Park 7

Woodstock 41, Sequoyah 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Berkmar vs. B.E.S.T. Academy, ppd.

Central-Carrollton vs. KIPP Atlanta, ccd.

Forsyth Central vs. Blessed Trinity, ccd.

Lakeview Academy vs. Mt. Paran Christian, ccd.

Marietta vs. Colquitt County, ccd.

Marion County vs. Washington-Wilkes, ccd.

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Jonesboro, ccd.

South Cobb vs. Washington, ccd.

Wheeler vs. North Atlanta, ccd.

Wilkinson County vs. Woodland, Ala., ccd.

Previous articleTennessee High School Football Scores
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.