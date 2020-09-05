East Tennessee city mayor arrested on misconduct charges

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (AP) – The mayor of a small east Tennessee city has been arrested on charges that he used city workers and equipment to work on property he owned. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says LaFollette Mayor Michael Stanfield was booked into jail Thursday on charges including official misconduct. Investigators said Stanfield used city employees and equipment to work on private property, some of which he owned. The type of property was not immediately released. The TBI says Stanfield also told a city employee to lie to state auditors. Stanfield is in his third term as mayor and running unopposed for a fourth term.

