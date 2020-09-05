Braves Split Double Header With Washington

ATLANTA (AP) – Trea Turner gave Washington the lead by hitting a sixth-inning home run off Will Smith and the Nationals held on in the seventh to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9 and split a doubleheader. Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice and Dansby Swanson added a two-run shot as the Braves beat the Nationals 7-1 in the first game. Acuña hit three home runs in the doubleheader. The defending World Series champion Nationals ended a seven-game losing streak and snapped the NL East-leading Braves’ streak of five consecutive wins.

