NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Johnthony Walker, the bus driver in the Woodmore Elementary bus crash, has pleaded guilty in Nashville to eight counts of aggravated statutory rape and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

That incident occurred at a home is Nashville where he was staying.

He will serve 6 years and a month in prison.

He is already scheduled to serve a 4 year sentence in connection with the Woodmore school bus crash in 2016 that took the lives of 6 children.