Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – September 4th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After Friday, Less Humid And Nice For The Labor Day Holiday Weekend!



This Morning: Partly cloudy, continued warm, and muggy, with lows in the low 70’s. Some (but not as much) fog forming again.

This Afternoon: A weak cool front will move through today with highs near 90, along with a passing shower possible, but don’t expect too much. Otherwise, partly sunny & still humid. Remember to stay hydrated.

Tonight: Becoming fair overnight and less humid, with gradual clearing toward sunrise Saturday. Milder as well, with lows in the mid to upper 60’s. A bit of fog may pop up as well.

Extended Forecast: We’re expecting a nice Labor Day weekend with lots of sunshine, drier and less humid conditions from Saturday through Monday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80’s with lows well down into the 60’s.

87 & 66 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

