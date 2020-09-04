U.S. Marshals explain tasing the wrong person

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating an incident in which agents tased the wrong person.

A release from the Marshals service says a task force was tracking “a dangerous, wanted fugitive” on Thursday in Chattanooga.

- Advertisement -

They say the agents spotted someone who fit the description and pulled the vehicle over.

The statement says that a struggle broke out as officers removed the person from the vehicle.

That’s when they used a taser on the subject “to bring the person under control.”

But they learned the person was not the fugitive they were looking for.

“The U.S. Marshals Service takes all injuries potentially arising from use-of-force very

seriously.”

They say the officers immediately rendered medical aid and the person did not appear to be harmed.

“This unfortunate incident is currently being investigated.”