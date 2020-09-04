Small businesses prep for Labor Day

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Labor Day is Monday and Chattanoogans are ready for a break, even with the Coronavirus looming.

Lakeshore Marina on Chickamauga Lake says that COVID-19 has not stopped boat rentals.

In fact, this has been one of their best summers.

Charity Garey, owner of Lakeshore Marina, says, “Rentals are booked up for sure. The rentals have been booked up more this year than any other year I think also due to the COVID. It is a great way to social distance.”

Garey says that they have been booked for Labor Day weekend since last month and they only have jet skis available for rent.

She says that preparation is key to controlling the influx of customers.

“Maintaining employees has been the hard part, with everybody going back to school. But, definitely getting everybody on the water, making sure everybody’s boat’s are running and those that do want boats, we’ve had several people come in this week looking. It’s just a matter of getting everybody on the water”, adds Garey.

Small businesses like The Local Juicery + Kitchen, has seen their sales increase every weekend. They are hoping that this last holiday of the summer will continue that same trend.

Caroline Coppock, the manager of The Local Juicery + Kitchen, says, ” So, we are used to getting a lot of weekend travelers, they always like to visit. So, I know that a lot of people will be traveling for Labor Day weekend so we are expecting to be a little bit busier.”

Whether you plan on eating out or enjoying the outdoors, the President and CEO of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, Christy Gillenwater wants people to be safe and remember to shop local.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, Christy Gillenwater said, “We know these are difficult times.These are difficult times for your family. These are difficult times for your kids and for your friends. But, we really need you and we hope that you will be encouraged to go out and feel safe to go out and spend your dollars locally.”