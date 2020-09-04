Police charge Harbison with Reckless Homicide 2 years after overdose

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Narcotics Investigators have added a charge against James Kelly Harbison in an overdose case from two years ago.

On April 28, 2018, Erik Patty died from an overdose.

Patty was found alone in a hospital parking lot, and was pronounced dead three days later.

In October 2019, police charged Harbison with tampering with evidence and filing false reports in the case.

Now, after a two year investigation, they say they have obtained evidence that he waited several hours before trying to call for medical assistance.

And that Harbison altered the crime scene “which contributed to the lengthy investigation.”

The new charge filed against him on Friday is Reckless Homicide.