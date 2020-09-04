Police ask for your help in a credit card fraud from a stolen purse

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help with a credit card fraud case.

- Advertisement -

They say the woman they are looking for racked up around $6,000 in charges on the card.

It was taken from a purse that was stolen in Tunnel Hill.

While investigating the theft, Tunnel Hill Police learned that the victim’s bank card was already being used at a Dalton Walmart.

They immediately called Dalton Police, but the suspect had already left the store.

But she had bought $852.71 in gift cards and several pairs of men’s boxers.

But police did get a picture of the woman from surveillance cameras plus the vehicle she was driving.

It was a white Toyota RAV-4 SUV (they could not get a clear license plate number)

The suspect then used the stolen cards at a Dollar General and Walgreen’s.

Police say the woman was wearing a black v-neck t-shirt and black pants with cheetah-print slip on style shoes.

Anyone who recognizes this individual is asked to please contact Detective Clinton Travis at 706-278-9085, extension 9-231.