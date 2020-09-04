News 12 Then: 1990 Cheering the Troops

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – With all the division that is in the news today, we went back 30 years into our Archives for a look at local unity.

It was August, 1990.

President Bush issued his line in the sand in Kuwait and sent American troops to fight against Iraq in the Persian Gulf War.

That August, troops from Fort Campbell drove their gear to Fort Steward near Savannah, GA to be shipped to the Gulf.

As the convoys headed down I-24 and I-75, Chattanoogans began showing up at the interstate overpasses to cheer them on.

The movement grew into a spontaneous show of patriotism as we were headed into the Gulf War.

Take a look at one of the stories from that August by Ted Perry.