Lauren Alaina Releases New Music, Will Perform First Livestream Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — North Georgia native and country music star Lauren Alaina is out with several new songs.

Her latest extended play record, Getting Over Him, came out Friday.

Lauren co-wrote all six songs, which are about getting over lost loves.

The record even features duets with fellow country artist Jon Pardi, and International pop star Lukas Graham.

Alaina will also do her first ever EP release livestream concert on September 12 at 8 p.m. EST, where she’ll perform her newest songs and older hits.

You can buy tickets to the show here.