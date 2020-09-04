Labor Day Weekend coronavirus warnings

Joeli Poole
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Labor Day weekend is normally the weekend where people try to squeeze in their last chance at some summer fun but due to the Coronavirus Pandemic officials want to warn everyone about large gatherings.

Currently, Hamilton County’s active Covid-19 case count sits at over 1,700.

Officials believe a big part of Hamilton County active cases are due to large gatherings so this weekend could present an issue for our case count.

“These large gatherings are draining our numbers. Sometimes that might be a result of social events around young people. It might be planned things for our community. We have got to slow these large gatherings so fewer people get coronavirus,” says Mayor Andy Berke.

Hamilton county health department encourages anyone who attends a large gathering to get covid tested. 

 

