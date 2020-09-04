Homicide Investigation in Cumberland County

CROSSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff of Cumberland County says his officers are investigating a homicide from Thursday.

Deputies did a welfare check at a home west of Crossville Thursday night.

They were called by someone who had not been able to contact Austin Shane Lewis.

When the deputies arrived, they found the front door open.

And Lewis was dead inside with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Sheriff isn’t releasing more details of the case now.

The body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

“This homicide investigation is active and ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.”