Hamilton County Schools will remain 5 days a week for two more weeks

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County is reevaluating their school status every two weeks during the pandemic.
And they announced on Friday they will continue with Phase 3 through September 25th because active cases are not rising.
That means five days a week in-class with the normal bell schedule.
Some schools could still be shut down temporarily if they have a confirmed Covid-19 case.
School officials are continuing to monitor the number of active cases in the county.
They will announce the schedule for Sept. 28-Oct. 9th on Monday, Sept. 21st.
Of course, the decision does NOT affect families that chose Home or Virtual School.