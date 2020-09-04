Hamilton County Schools will remain 5 days a week for two more weeks

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County is reevaluating their school status every two weeks during the pandemic.

And they announced on Friday they will continue with Phase 3 through September 25th because active cases are not rising.

That means five days a week in-class with the normal bell schedule.

Some schools could still be shut down temporarily if they have a confirmed Covid-19 case.

School officials are continuing to monitor the number of active cases in the county.

They will announce the schedule for Sept. 28-Oct. 9th on Monday, Sept. 21st.

Of course, the decision does NOT affect families that chose Home or Virtual School.