CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A fire this morning in South Chattanooga threatened several homes in a neighborhood.

The flames were shooting 15-20 feet high from a house at Clio Avenue and East 39th Street when firefighters arrived around 9 AM.

They were told it was a vacant house, so they began protecting the neighboring homes.

Soon the roof collapsed.

But the blaze was contained to just the one house and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.